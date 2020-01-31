Podcast ‘The best films: counting down to gold’: the best choice of actors from Roeper

Only one of the five best actors nominated for the 2020 Academy Awards has taken an Oscar home. Some have been nominated for almost two decades, while others are new on the prestigious list.
This is how every candidate has been recognized for acting by the Academy in the past:
Antonio Banderas
Antonio Banderas has been nominated for Best Actor for his role in “Pain and Glory” for the 2020 Academy Awards. Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez / Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio has been nominated for Best Actor for his role in “Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood” for the 2020 Academy Awards. Photo by Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images for Turner
- 1994, “What does Gilbert Grape eat” – Nominated
- 2005, “The Aviator,” – Nominated
- 2007, “Blood Diamond”, – Nominated
- 2014, “The Wolf of Wall Street,” – Nominated
- 2016, “The Revenant,” – won
Adam Driver
Adam Driver has been nominated for Best Actor for his role in ‘Marriage Story’ for the 2020 Academy Awards. Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for SBIFF
- 2019, “BlacKkKlansman,” – Nominated
Joaquin Phoenix
Joaquin Phoenix has been nominated for Best Actor for his role in “Joker” for the 2020 Academy Awards. Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images
- 2001, “Gladiator,” – Nominated
- 2006, “Walk the Line,” – Nominated
- 2013, “The Master,” – Nominated
Jonathan Pryce
Jonathan Pryce has been nominated for Best Actor for his role in “The Two Popes” for the 2020 Academy Awards. Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP via Getty Images