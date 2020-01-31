Podcast ‘The best films: counting down to gold’: the best choice of actors from Roeper

Only one of the five best actors nominated for the 2020 Academy Awards has taken an Oscar home. Some have been nominated for almost two decades, while others are new on the prestigious list.

This is how every candidate has been recognized for acting by the Academy in the past:

Antonio Banderas

Antonio Banderas has been nominated for Best Actor for his role in “Pain and Glory” for the 2020 Academy Awards. Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez / Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio has been nominated for Best Actor for his role in “Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood” for the 2020 Academy Awards. Photo by Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images for Turner

1994, “What does Gilbert Grape eat” – Nominated

2005, “The Aviator,” – Nominated

2007, “Blood Diamond”, – Nominated

2014, “The Wolf of Wall Street,” – Nominated

2016, “The Revenant,” – won

Adam Driver

Adam Driver has been nominated for Best Actor for his role in ‘Marriage Story’ for the 2020 Academy Awards. Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for SBIFF

2019, “BlacKkKlansman,” – Nominated

Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix has been nominated for Best Actor for his role in “Joker” for the 2020 Academy Awards. Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images

2001, “Gladiator,” – Nominated

2006, “Walk the Line,” – Nominated

2013, “The Master,” – Nominated

Jonathan Pryce

Jonathan Pryce has been nominated for Best Actor for his role in “The Two Popes” for the 2020 Academy Awards. Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP via Getty Images