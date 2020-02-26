podcast:-vanderbilt’s-research-for-new-qb-starts-in-spring-apply

The Tennessean Revealed 12: 07 p.m. CT Feb. 26, 2020 | Up to date 12: 08 p.m. CT Feb. 26, 2020

Vanderbilt started spring football follow this week with heaps of new faces.

Freshman Ken Seals is acquiring the most reps at quarterback by default as new coordinator Todd Fitch installs his offense.

Protection has all its contributors again from past time but also has a new coordinator in Ted Roof.

Beat writer Adam Sparks and host Mike Organ break it all down in the hottest version of Breaking Down the ‘Dores.

