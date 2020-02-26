podcast:-vanderbilt’s-research-for-new-qb-starts-in-spring-apply

Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Jermaine Hoffman
The Tennessean

Vanderbilt started spring football follow this week with heaps of new faces.

Freshman Ken Seals is acquiring the most reps at quarterback by default as new coordinator Todd Fitch installs his offense.

Protection has all its contributors again from past time but also has a new coordinator in Ted Roof. 

Beat writer Adam Sparks and host Mike Organ break it all down in the hottest version of Breaking Down the ‘Dores.

Cannot see the participant? Click listed here for the mobile model. 

