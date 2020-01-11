Podium appointment announced for CNN / Des Moines Register Democratic Presidential Debate

Loading...

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont will be the focus of debate at the CNN / Des Moines Register Democratic Presidential.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts will be on the left of Biden and the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, will be on the right of Sanders. The businessman Tom Steyer will stand next to Warren and Senator Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota will stand next to Buttigieg.

The debate, which will be broadcast on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET exclusively on CNN, is the last face-to-face meeting of candidates in Iowa before February 3 Wolf Blitzer and Abby Phillip from CNN and Brianne Pfannenstiel from The Des Moines Register will moderate the debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

The podium was based on an average of the surveys published in January. Candidates with the highest averages were placed in the middle of the stage.

To qualify for the debate, candidates had to meet the minimum polling and fundraising requirements set out in the previous Democratic National Committee debate, which took place in December. Candidates must have received 5% in at least four DNC-approved national or early votes (Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Nevada) or 7% in two early votes. Applicants must also have received donations from at least 225,000 individual donors and at least 1,000 individual donors per country in at least 20 countries.

The deadline for the debate was Friday.

The debate will be broadcast live in full without you having to register with a cable provider, and only on the CNN.com homepage. across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android; via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV; and at DesMoinesRegister.com.

The full debate will only be available the day after broadcast on demand via cable / satellite systems, via CNNgo (on your desktop, smartphone and tablet at CNN.com/go as well as via CNNgo OTT apps) and via mobile CNN apps for iOS and be available Android.