Pogba’s representative points to a possible exit from Manchester United Sport

Raiola said his customer could not be guaranteed to stay with Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s stuttering side if he was not happy. – Reuters picture

LONDON, June 11 / PRNewswire / – Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has hinted that the Manchester United star could leave Old Trafford if he is unhappy at the end of the season.

Pogba only played eight games for United this season after suffering a painful ankle injury and rumors surrounding the French midfielder’s future while he was away were around.

Pogba made a two-game comeback in December against Watford and Newcastle, but suffered a new ankle problem. There was speculation that he wanted to end his second game with United.

Raiola added to the drama about Pogba yesterday when he said that his client would not be guaranteed to stay with Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s stuttering side if he was not happy.

“I expect my players to be happy and I expect the clubs to be happy. This is my work. I don’t want to work before what could happen in the summer, ”Raiola told Sky Sports News.

“At the moment he (Pogba) has to get fit and then it is my job to make both parties happy, if possible. If one of these parties is not happy, there are other ways to solve it.

“But you can’t talk or speculate like that today. I’m not saying anything with certainty. There is only one in life and that is that one day you will die. “

‘Elephant in the room’

Raiola was quoted last month and suggested not to take his players to Old Trafford again as speculation arose about Pogba’s future.

The 52-year-old has now questioned United’s “project” and asked whether Pogba would still like to be part of the club’s plans to qualify for the Champions League.

“The quotes were a bit strong, but I think I thought Manchester United had to do its project right, otherwise it made no sense. I said what I said, ”said Raiola.

“Everyone knows that the ambitions of both sides have not been achieved in recent years. Let’s face it, let’s talk about the elephant in the room.

“So in the summer we have to see if Paul is still in Manchester United’s plans and whether Manchester United is still in Paul’s plans.”

Uncertainty about Pogba’s future is one of the reasons why United have signed Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

United is reported to be haggling with Sporting for a price for Fernandes, whose agent Jorge Mendes admitted on Wednesday that he expects the star to leave Portugal by summer.

“If he doesn’t go now, he will surely go in the summer because Sporting has already spoken to other clubs and something will happen,” Mendes told Sky Sports News.

“I’m not sure if (it will happen) now or at the end of the season.” – AFP