Point out not applying former Itasca lodge in COVID-19 reaction

Point out officials regarded working with an Itasca resort to property 1st responders on the entrance strains of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they explained Friday they have taken that choice off the desk.

Haymarket Middle acquired the former Vacation Inn on Monday for $7.5 million. The nonprofit dependancy cure center bought the 7-acre site along Irving Park Road as it seeks village zoning acceptance to remodel the creating into a 240-bed facility for sufferers with compound-use conditions.

















































The Illinois Emergency Administration Agency approached Haymarket about producing the hotel out there to initially responders who want to self-quarantine, a spokesperson for the Chicago-primarily based company mentioned.

The state evaluated the web page, but “at this time we do not foresee including this facility to the state approach,” IEMA spokeswoman Rebecca Clark claimed by using electronic mail Friday. The previous lodge “does not satisfy the state’s fast requirements for use as an alternate housing web-site,” she wrote.

Clark offered no even further information. But the Haymarket consultant claimed the proposal specific initial responders and front-line personnel and aligned with its mission to aid throughout a health and fitness disaster.

Wheaton University is delivering flats for police, firefighters and paramedics to self-isolate in the course of the coronavirus pandemic. The school announced Thursday the free of charge housing will allow initial responders to self-quarantine as a preventive measure, as perfectly as just after attainable publicity to the virus.

















































The initially units in the Terrace Flats three blocks from the principal campus will be accessible early up coming 7 days.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot previous 7 days unveiled the first 500 beds of a planned 3,000-bed industry hospital at McCormick Position. The convention heart could be prepared for individuals as early as next week.

The point out also is reopening the shuttered Sherman Medical center campus in Elgin, Westlake Medical center in Melrose Park and MetroSouth Clinic in Blue Island.

Haymarket has been making an attempt for months to get village approval to change the resort into a restoration heart, a proposal that has faced rigid opposition in the city of 9,800.

Approach commissioners commenced hosting general public hearings in Oct on Haymarket’s proposal, but the system has been set on hold — to start with due to the fact of a lawsuit Haymarket filed against the village that was dismissed, and now simply because of condition-imposed attendance restrictions.

Mayor Jeff Pruyn claimed the village only discovered recently that Haymarket was trying to find to get the resort ahead of acquiring zoning approvals.

But the Haymarket spokesperson stated the transaction was in the is effective for months and that the system was generally to shutter the hotel after the invest in when the village reviewed its request.

• Every day Herald team author Robert Sanchez contributed to this report.















































