Point out Rep Reggie Bagala passes absent right after battling COVID-19

Point out Rep. Reggie Bagala, a Louisiana lawmaker whose constituency integrated Grand Isle, succumbed to coronavirus-linked overall health difficulties Thursday.

Bagala’s son, Tristan, introduced his father’s dying on Fb.

The Bagala spouse and children revealed the Condition Rep’s diagnosis on April 1, and the quite subsequent working day the staff at the Raceland Ochsner healthcare facility the place he was becoming addressed set him on a ventilator to help his breathing.

Bagala’s son retained supporters apprised of his father’s affliction through updates on Facebook.

Tristan Bagala supplied a stressing update late Wednesday, expressing that his dad was in “seriously crucial condition,” with a high fever and the ventilator doing work at highest potential.

Right after his Bagala’s death buddies and relatives paid out tribute to him on social media.

This breaks my coronary heart. He was so thrilled to provide. And he was a legitimate person who loved people. I desire I could served with him more time. #lalege https://t.co/jaqyLT7zQj

— Tanner Magee (@TannerDMagee) April 9, 2020

We are greater for acquiring folks like Rep. Bagala who are inclined to be public servants & make our state improved. I question the men and women of Louisiana to be part of @FirstLadyOfLA and me in praying for Rep. Bagala’s relatives, buddies, colleagues and the people of Residence District 54. #lagov #lalege

— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) April 10, 2020

Bagala was 54 yrs aged.