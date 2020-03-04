[point-out-voters-declaring-‘no’-to-prop-13-school-bond-measure]

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 / 04: 00 AM PST / Up-to-date: Mar four, 2020 / 04: 02 AM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prop 13, a $15 billion bond measure aimed at restoring growing old educational institutions, is trailing with far more than a few quarters of precincts reporting Wednesday early morning.

Prop 13 was the only statewide measure up for voting on Tremendous Tuesday and so much, voters are expressing “no” by a 56.one% to 43.nine% margin with 93.one% of precincts reporting in accordance to info from Secretary of State’s Business office.

Kern County voters overwhelmingly rejected the measure voting 68.58% towards Prop 13, with all 657 precincts reporting.

The measure would restore and modernize growing old schools, several of which have problems ranging from leaky roofs and outdated wiring to poisonous mildew.

About $nine billion of Prop 13 income would go to K-12 universities.