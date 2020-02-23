points-we-noticed-these-days:-annie-murphy-of-schitt’s-creek-joins-kevin-can-f—-himself

Cindy Ord/Getty Pictures for SiriusXM

Even though we’re still so sad that Schitt’s Creek is coming to an finish shortly, we cannot wait for whatever brilliant factors the cast takes on subsequent. And for our favorite influencer turned PR maven (or would that be raven, offered how the Crows Have Eyes three premiere went?) Alexis Rose will be back on our screens very soon.

According to Leisure Weekly (EW, David!), Annie Murphy has been cast on AMC’s new dark comedy Kevin Can F— Himself. The collection, which arrives from government producer Rashida Jones was established by Valerie Armstrong (Lodge 49) and Will McCormack. The Showrunner will be Craig DiGregorio (Shrill).

The collection is a mail-up of typical sitcom wives – you know the form. You’d obtain her on Kevin Can Wait around or The King of Queen. The beautiful woman who’s for some motive married to a slovenly, inconsiderate asshole and who is also by some means a shrew but also a intercourse object? Yeah, we hate that trope way too which is why we’re so enthusiastic for this demonstrate to deconstruct and mock it. This subversive choose on the regular sitcom has been in improvement for a though and we’re so glad to see it at last transferring ahead.

No other cast has been introduced for the initial period, which will be 8 episodes extended. But Murphy, who is so funny on Schitt’s creek feels like great casting. We gotta say: we like the journey for her.

