[Points We Observed Today: Billie Eilish’s James Bond Music Slaps. I Have Spoken.]

picture: Universal Pics

The value of a Bond song is a complicated thing to clarify. If you know, then you know. In essence, a Bond music is a really vital component of the movie and Billie Eilish, who did the track for No Time to Die, is the youngest singer to get on the endeavor. Becoming a member of the storied ranks of Shirley Bassey, Paul McCartney, Adele, and numerous far more, Eilish showed her assortment, her ability, and her potential to give us an iconic track for the James Bond franchise.

Hear here:

<noscript><iframe frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/GB_S2qFh5lU" width="560"></noscript>

Twitter had their enjoyment reactions to Eilish’s take on Bond.

Wow. Billie Eilish’s topic for No Time to Die and our first search of The Batman in a person working day pic.twitter.com/ErafAy1THX — Haydn: #PixarGang (@Haydn_E99) February 14, 2020

no time to die – billie eilish 1: 01 ━━❍─────── 3: 50 ↻ ⊲ Ⅱ ⊳ ↺



volume: ▁▂▃▄▅▆▇ 100%#notimetodie pic.twitter.com/NWmDL9Ok8M — (@nataliebarnxs) February 14, 2020

Just died listening to Billie eilish new song even tho the title is ‘no time to die’ — RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) February 14, 2020

“no time to die” by billie eilish pic.twitter.com/2NZWVZPBfv — (@cosmicstony) February 14, 2020

billie: “there’s just no time to die” me: pic.twitter.com/ihwpHkyXF5 — ❀ ᴺᵀᵀᴰ (@billiesfantasy) February 14, 2020

This song slaps challenging, Billie vocals are gold at its greatest and not to point out her substantial notes makes the track even better, thank you Billie Eilish for this excellent song I recognize you❤️ #NoTimeToDie (Chandler Keeping No Time To Die) edit by me! pic.twitter.com/e1kiVIlJdC — Flamin Very hot Clairo (@Cameron63059495) February 14, 2020

This although? This is true footage of my brain.

#TheBatman Teaser with the No Time To Die concept kinda fucks pic.twitter.com/gDuOwD9guL — Christopher Kruczynski (@ChrisKonFilm) February 14, 2020

Individually, I feel it’s an unbelievable Bond track. To be truthful, I enjoy just about all of them simply because of the sensation they give me, but I continue to assert that Billie Eilish did an unbelievable position with her choose, and I can not wait to see No Time to Die.

