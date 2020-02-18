[points-we-saw-today:-harrison-ford-does-not-know-what-a-drive-ghost-is-and-for-that-we-really-like-him]

Disney/20th Century Studios

God bless our neat father, Harrison Ford, and his press tour for The Call of the Wild (study our glowing critique below). So considerably we’ve found him calling Trump a son of a bitch and now we have the excellent revelation that Ford does not know what a Force Ghost is, nor does he treatment how his character came again for that scene in The Rise of Skywalker. (Even though he was happy to perform with Adam Driver all over again.)

Speaking to United states of america These days, Ford was questioned if he assumed Han was a Drive ghost when he returned (he wasn’t of training course). “A Drive ghost? I do not know what a Force ghost is,” Ford replied and then covertly additional: “Don’t notify any one. I’m not talking loud enough for your recorder. I have no (expletive) thought what a Power ghost is. And I never treatment!”

Incredible.

This is the sort of thing you get to do when you are a dwelling legend, and we need to all be so fortunate as to obtain Ford’s Nirvana-like level of no fucks offered.

And that is not even the tip of the iceberg for Ford’s truly Wild press tour. It is offered us so lots of gifts.

Harrison Ford: Actor, activist, a total SNACK! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/loh2Dncmjk — Leisure Tonight (@etnow) February 15, 2020

A snack in truth.

Also, we just cannot ignore this delightful shoutout to Mark Hamil!

Hey @HamillHimself! As it turns out, YOU are the reason Harrison Ford is so cool! Thank you for the exciting “fan issue,” sir! Mr. Ford lit up when he understood it was from you! Whole Job interview: https://t.co/aPiXoWep1m pic.twitter.com/rLk4XivBzZ — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) February 15, 2020

Hamil for his aspect was characteristically sweet about it.

Did not see THAT coming. (and for the history, he was WAY outside of amazing very long right before I at any time achieved him)#HamsterHeartsHarrison https://t.co/PosHRdX0rK — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 16, 2020

So although the earth carries on to be baffling and horrible, don’t brain us as we just bask in the coolness and glory that is Harrison Ford.

Oh, and below are some other points we saw these days.

We agree: The Flash is the greatest it’s at any time been, specially considering the fact that they’ve eventually permit Iris West be black! (through TVGuide.Com)

The earlier mentioned is from an amazing established of content from Tv set Guideline on the internet on the Increase of Black Superheroes for Black History Month and we like it. (By way of TvGuide.Com)

All the things is fantastic, no motive to be concerned by thousands of concerned judges meeting because the President is intervening in conditions. (by using The Hill)

In Bruges comply with up, anybody? (by means of Deadline)

Truthful Trailer for one particular of our favourite motion pictures of 2019? Of course Please. <noscript><iframe frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/GT9APzoM7aM" width="560"></noscript>

Health care provider Who Establish-a-Bear! (by way of Io9)

Ana De Armas is Self-importance Fair’s new Protect Lady. Ideal. (through Self-importance Truthful)

In scenario you skipped it, no, a Pete Buttigieg staffer was NOT pretending to be a Nigerian person. (by using Buzzfeed)

Guinea Pigs.



To leap the unleapable chasm. pic.twitter.com/MRbgBIgh0Y — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) February 18, 2020

What did you see today?

