Poison’s Bret Michaels disclosed as The Masked Singer’s huge banana

Just after months of speculation, it’s last but not least been exposed that Poison frontman Bret Michaels has been masquerading on the US version of The Masked Singer as a giant banana.

More than the final several weeks, Michaels, dressed in yellow leather complete with big googly eyes, has addressed the viewers to renditions of Bob Dylan’s Knockin’ On Heaven’s Doorway, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Sweet Property Alabama, The Commodores’ Brick House and Invoice Withers’ Lean On Me.

Nevertheless, previous night time he was eventually unmasked by a panel which integrated Ozzy Osbourne’s spouse and supervisor Sharon Osbourne.

After the clearly show, Michaels posted a online video on Twitter and mentioned “To all my good friends out there, this is Bret Michaels, aka the bandana banana. I want to tell everybody I had these an extremely brilliant time performing The Masked Singer. I experienced so a lot pleasurable. I’m wishing you all hope, health and pleasure.”

He then gave an acoustic version of Poison basic Each Rose Has Its Thorn. Enjoy the movie under along with some of the banana’s best times from the Fox exhibit.

Of study course, Michaels isn’t the only rocker to surface on the well known programme.

Again in January on the British isles version, The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins was unmasked as the chameleon immediately after singing Cyndi Lauper’s Genuine Colours, Portugal. The Man’s Feel It Nevertheless and Radiohead’s Creep.

We 💛 you, #BananaMask, or greater acknowledged as @bretmichaels! Sign up for us yet again upcoming Wednesday on #AfterTheMask and #TheMaskedSinger for even much more unmasked madness. 🎭 pic.twitter.com/31kLBq4XdEApril 23, 2020