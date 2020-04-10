Poison’s Rikki Rockett Collaborates With Transparent Sun shades On Minimal Edition Style and design

Clear Sunglasses has collaborated with POISON drummer Rikki Rockett on a limited-edition layout.

Rikki tweeted: “I cannot consider they named sunglasses soon after me. Thank you so considerably Margot, you rock! “

Rockett‘s collaboration with Clear, which is priced at $150, is explained in the adhering to way on the company’s world-wide-web web page: “Get pleasure from easy style and rockstar neat with this handcrafted walnut wayfarer, such as maple on the interior as specific nod to Rikki‘s drumming stardom.”

Founded in 2019 by Margot Hogan, Transparent Sun shades wants to transform what the significance of sunglasses can be. Hogan explained her have encounter with sun shades to Grammy.com as becoming “something the two magically uncomplicated and exciting about being in a position to make a bold assertion with just one accessory. And so I determined to mix my adore for sun shades with a passion for self-confidence: designing sunglasses that encourage you to celebrate who-you-are.” The identify “Transparent” thus is a signifier of both equally sides of the company — the sunglasses, but also, becoming yourself.

This summer months, POISON is scheduled to embark on “The Stadium Tour” with MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS.



Transparent Sunglasses has “Rikki” accessible now.⁠

