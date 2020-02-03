Pokemon ASMR videos are a real thing and I’m a little bit into them

ASMR content is a strange corner of the internet, but just when you thought there couldn’t be a stranger, it was Pokemon’s turn to create their own videos.

I recently came across the Pokemon Company’s official ASMR (Auditory Sensory Meridian Response) videos and I just couldn’t turn away from this absolute insanity.

I’m not here to shame someone when looking at your scalp makes you so nervous that you have more strength. But I don’t really understand why Pokemon felt the need to get involved in the action.

Regardless, they did it and it is strangely satisfying to see it.

You can fall asleep next to Charmander while his eyes rest next to a crackling fire. This is exactly the kind of calming energy my anxious brain needs to rest.

Or if you are not quite ready to catch a few Z yet want to let your mind wander, you can search Chespins Happy Snack Time for classic Mukbang content.

Then the Pokemon Company released another video in their ASMR collection today. This time the video shows a grimer making a few tingling noises as it moves across different surfaces.

Why is Pokemon doing this? Is there a strange corner on the internet that specifically asked about Pokemon ASMR? Am I missing any elite content?

Frankly, I’ve never met a single soul that Pokemon doesn’t absolutely love, so I’m getting where they come from. Why not combine the warm, blurry feeling you get when you see old Pokemon episodes with the tingling and brain gas from ASMR?

Mr. Pokemon, I think you are here for something.