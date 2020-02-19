[‘pola-museum-exhibition-2020’]

Feb. 21-April 12

Established in 1996, the Pola Artwork Basis has been concerned in supporting emerging artists for nearly 25 decades. 1 of its assignments helps nurtures artists under the age of 35 by sponsoring overseas residencies, providing them the opportunity to experience distinct ordeals and find out new expertise to deliver back to Japan.

The Pola Museum Annex exhibition is break up into two pieces and provides collectively 6 artists. Section a single, showing from Feb. 21 to March 15, is themed “Authenticity and Aura,” and functions a few artists from distinctive artistic backgrounds — conceptual artist Yasutomo Ota, ceramist Ayaka Terajima and mixed-media artist Tomomi Hanzawa. Highlights include things like Hanzawa’s 150-centimeter-tall set up, “Some Rooms” (2018).

Component two, exhibiting from March 18 to April 12, is titled “Permeation and Resistance” and introduces the performs of three artists specializing in glass — Mika Aoki, Eri Hayashi and Aiko Nakamura.

Pola Museum Annex Pola Ginza Bldg. 3F, 1-7-seven Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo. Ginza-Itchome Stn. 11 a.m.-eight p.m. Cost-free. 03-5777-8600 www.po-holdings.co.jp/m-annex/