Poland cancels mass events in proactive shift

BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak sweeping the world (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

In a dramatic shift to preserve the coronavirus from shifting north, Austria’s chancellor suggests the country is barring travelers from Italy from entering.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz explained Tuesday that exceptions will be created for individuals with medical notes and authorities will enable repatriate Austrians from Italy.

Malta has suspended all flights into and out of Italy. Austria, Britain and Eire have issued vacation advisories for the full nation as Italy’s amazing anti-coronavirus lockdown appeared established to isolate the nation inside and out.

Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela declared that until additional see, flights to and from Italy would be suspended and ships from Italy would only be allowed to dock if they have been carrying cargo, food items or medication.

Abela explained the cruise ship MSC Grandiosa, which was to dock in Malta on Tuesday would not be allowed in considering that it just arrived from Palermo in Italy.

Austria issued a whole vacation warning for Italy to “urgently recommend” that Austrian tourists return home. Britain and Eire recommended from all nonessential travel. Germany’s countrywide condition control institute, is describing all of Italy as a “risk location.”

7:30 p.m.

Polish Primary Minister Mateusz Morawiecki suggests all mass gatherings like concert events or sporting fixtures are becoming cancelled throughout the nation in an attempt to incorporate the distribute of the coronavirus.

While Poland has only recorded 18 cases of the coronavirus, two of whom are claimed to be in a severe problem, Morawiecki mentioned the nation is trying to be proactive in light-weight of the boosts recorded elsewhere in Europe, especially in Italy.

About 4,000 individuals are beneath quarantined at property immediately after obtaining been likely exposed to the virus.

The western Poznan location, which has registered just one scenario of the COVID-19 disease, has also closed all educational facilities, kindergartens, sports centers and the zoo.

In Austria, the Health Minister Rudolf Anschober states all indoor situations with a lot more than 100 people and all out of doors functions with extra than 500 people are remaining canceled until eventually mid-April.

7:15 p.m.

A Lebanese Wellbeing Ministry official says a man has died from the coronavirus, the first regarded demise from the COVID-19 illness in the state.

The official, who spoke on problem of anonymity due to the fact he was not approved to give official statements, reported the 56-yr-old gentleman experienced a short while ago returned from Egypt.

The Mediterranean nation has 41 verified scenarios of the new coronavirus — most of them connected to Iran.

Lebanon has been hit by a extreme financial and financial crisis given that October, significantly immediately after mass protests from the country’s ruling elite broke out in Oct. But avenue demonstrations have been nominal given that the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

— From Zeina Karam in Beirut.

6 p.m.

The governing administration of China’s Hubei province, the heart of the virus outbreak, introduced Tuesday the launch of an electronic “health code” procedure in which inhabitants will be assigned colored QR codes by way of a mobile application that serves as a “voucher for particular journey.” It will be carried out through the province.

Persons with eco-friendly codes, who are considered healthful and not at risk, can travel freely in just the province. Yellow codes are issued to people today who have had shut get hold of with infected clients, while red codes are for all those who are verified or suspected circumstances or have a fever. The motion of men and women with crimson and yellow codes will be restricted.

A equivalent procedure was very first set into place in the jap town of Hangzhou.

5:45 p.m.

The weekly Tuesday current market usually set up inside of the Medieval walls of Soave, an Italian wine-manufacturing town in the vicinity of Verona, was canceled even before the governing administration prolonged a virus containment purchase above the overall nation.

The motion was taken after the initial case was confirmed in the city of 6,000 people a working day previously, but word didn’t get out and at least one particular seller confirmed up to established up his stand just before explained to becoming business would be shut.

Commonly bustling on marketplace day, the heart of the town was just about deserted Tuesday early morning. The local newspaper vendor explained individuals had mocked her for placing up shelves as a barrier future to the cash sign-up, expressing incredulously, ‘’after just one particular situation.’

Cafe proprietor Valentino Bonturi explained he was imposing new limits to guarantee patrons weren’t bunched much too carefully, indicating persons essential to be seated relatively than stand at a counter, as is customary.

“We abide by the policies,” he said.

Monica Chiamenti was shopping for bread in the heart of town. ‘’We have to do it for our grandparents,’ she mentioned of the new demanding restrictions on motion. Her two sons have been trying to keep up with faculty at residence but have been working into glitches on an application intended to stream video instruction.

5:30 p.m.

Lebanon has been hit by a significant economic and economic crisis due to the fact Oct, particularly soon after mass protests versus the country’s ruling elite broke out in Oct. But avenue demonstrations have been minimal given that the outbreak of the coronavirus.

A Lebanese Well being Ministry formal suggests a guy has died from the virus, the initially regarded death from the COVID-19 ailment in the nation.

The official says the 56-yr-aged person a short while ago returned from Egypt. He spoke on problem of anonymity simply because he was not licensed to give official statements.

The Mediterranean region has 41 verified scenarios of the new virus — most of them connected to Iran.

At the very least just one affected person who returned from Iran has still left the medical center soon after two weeks of treatment.

4:45 p.m.

Dutch Primary Minister Mark Rutte termed on citizens of the Netherlands to stop shaking fingers to avoid spreading the new coronavirus and then — oops! — shook hands with the head of the infectious diseases office of the national general public well being institute.

“From this moment on, we end shaking arms,” Rutte said at a information convention subsequent a crisis assembly of governing administration ministers Monday evening to examine the virus, which has killed 3 people today and infected 321 in the nation.

“You can do a foot kiss, bump elbows, whatever you want,” he reported. “I see all types of wonderful versions on shaking hands rising at colleges, but from currently we quit shaking arms.”

As he wrapped up the news convention, he shook hands with Jaap van Dissel of the public well being institute, who promptly pointed out the key minister’s error.

“Sorry, sorry, we just cannot do that anymore! Do it once again!” Rutte reported as he bumped elbows with van Dissel.

4:30 p.m.

The Czech Republic is banning all community functions with additional than 100 persons and is closing schools in response to the new coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

Primary Minister Andrej Babis claimed the actions include cultural and sports activities gatherings, concerts, exhibitions and trade fairs, religious providers and other public gatherings.

The sessions of Parliament are not impacted.

Beginning Wednesday, all elementary and secondary or higher schools be closed.

“We want to protect against what transpired in Italy,” Babis reported.

“We fully grasp it’s not a pleasurable conclusion for the community,” he added. “I hope they’ll recognize it.”

The Czech Republic has 40 confirmed situations of COVID-19.

4 p.m.

The Italian govt is assuring its citizens that supermarkets will remain open and stocked soon after worry obtaining erupted after broad anti-virus actions were being introduced nationwide, sparking overnight operates on 24-hour marketplaces.

Purchasers lined up right away exterior a Rome Carrefour to stock up soon after the authorities prolonged restrictions on motion from tough-strike northern Italy to the relaxation of the country. Some shoppers wore masks as they waited with their carts to be allowed into the retail store a number of at a time.

Leading Giuseppe Conte’s business office issued a clarifying statement right after he signed the new decree late Monday, stressing that movement outside properties for “normal necessities” this sort of as grocery buying will be allowed, as effectively as for function or health and fitness good reasons.

The assertion explained runs on supermarkets ended up contrary to the intent of the new decree which aims to avoid Italians from congregating. The government confident citizens that markets would be often provided.

3:30 p.m.

Pope Francis is urging priests to courageously go out to visit all those sick from the coronavirus, even nevertheless Italy has imposed a nationwide lockdown to limit movement and prevent the virus’ distribute.

The Vatican on Tuesday livestreamed Francis’ early morning Mass, which he celebrated by yourself in the chapel of the Vatican resort exactly where he lives. The celebration arrived several hours right after the Italian authorities prolonged restrictions on motion from virus-hit northern Italy to the relaxation of the state in a bid to slow the epidemic. Exceptions include for function or health and fitness good reasons, or for “necessities,” this kind of as grocery procuring.

In his homily, Francis prayed for the sick and the health professionals and nurses who are caring for them. He reported: “Let us pray to the Lord also for our priests, that they may possibly have the braveness to go out and go to the ill people bringing the energy of God’s term and the Eucharist and accompany the wellness workers and volunteers in this work that they are undertaking.”

The Vatican, a walled city-state in the heart of Rome, is respecting the Italian lockdown and has imposed limitations on motion and call among the personnel. One man or woman within Vatican City has analyzed optimistic and 5 people today who came into get in touch with with that particular person are under precautionary quarantine.

3 p.m.

Authorities in the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north of ethnically break up Cyprus on Tuesday reported the very first virus case in the area, a 65-yr-outdated German tourist who arrived on Sunday and developed a large fever.

The hotel where she and the team of 30 visitors she traveled with has been quarantined.

The Cypriot governing administration on Monday introduced the country’s initial two conditions. They include things like the head of the cardiology device at the country’s biggest condition healthcare facility in the cash, Nicosia. The unit has been positioned under quarantine whilst employees are getting tested. All healthcare facility visits and admissions have been suspended for 48 hrs.

2 p.m.

Mongolia states its very first coronavirus case is a French energy worker who did not comply with instructions to isolate himself.

Authorities say the 56-12 months-previous guy operates for an exploration enterprise affiliated with the French energy enterprise Areva.

He arrived on March 2 from Moscow and was instructed to isolate himself in himself in his resort. As an alternative, authorities say, he visited numerous restaurants and achieved with colleagues at his company’s office just before traveling by practice to the East Gobi area wherever he worked.

All incoming and outgoing visitors to the cash Ulaanbaatar was closed from Tuesday to March 17. Authorities are doing work to identify more than 500 men and women who could have speak to with the affected individual.

Mongolia shut its border with China weeks back since of the virus outbreak there, and flights to Beijing and Seoul have been canceled. The northern border with Russia continues to be open up and flights to Moscow and Berlin are continuing.

1:30 p.m.

The European Central Bank suggests a personnel member has the new coronavirus.

The ECB claimed in a statement late Monday that about 100 colleagues who labored close to the infected staff member have been told to do the job from home as a precaution.

The Frankfurt-based central bank suggests it is also “undertaking a deep clean of perhaps influenced workplace areas.”

A cruise ship barred from Thailand and Malaysia owing to coronavirus fears has returned to Singapore a week soon after it established sail from the city-condition.

Passengers wheeling baggage off the Costa Fortuna ended up ushered to ready coaches and ferried away Tuesday early morning. Most had been not carrying masks. Some travellers instructed reporters at the scene all the things was good and that everybody aboard the ship was fine.

No cases of infection with the new virus has been verified in the ship. Singapore authorities earlier said doctors would examine men and women right before they disembarked.

The ship was refused docking in Thailand due to the fact it carried 64 Italians and that region has been the epicenter of Europe’s outbreak. Malaysia also turned absent the ship.

Singapore permitted the ship to dock mainly because it experienced been scheduled and all travellers on board experienced been screened ahead of the ship sailed.

The virus is a issue on cruise ships immediately after hundreds became infected on a ship that was under quarantine at a Japanese port last thirty day period. A ship that docked in California on Monday allow off its travellers to experience quarantines at U.S. facilities or in their home nations around the world. 20-just one men and women on that ship are infected.

South Korea’s professional baseball league has postponed its season to sometime throughout mid-April thanks to the coronavirus.

The Korea Baseball Firm claimed Tuesday it nevertheless hopes to sustain a 144-activity standard-year plan but will think about banning spectators from some online games when hazards of bacterial infections are large.

South Korea’s experienced basketball league has halted its frequent season considering the fact that Feb. 29, although the soccer league has postponed the get started of its new time.

The Japanese baseball league period was postponed previously following enjoying preseason games with no spectators.

The period was to open up on March 20. It may well start off some time in April.

