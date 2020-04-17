Poland’s health minister said the only postal vote option was for two years

WARSAW – Poland’s health minister said Friday that elections scheduled for May 10 could continue safely despite the coronavirus pandemic if the postal vote did so.

A normal voting process can be accomplished without the threat of a widespread outbreak of the virus after a vaccine was found, which could last two years, Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski.

It remains unclear whether the election is premature, with some of the ruling conservative alliances promoting a constitutional amendment to extend the president’s term by two years, others upholding a postal vote, and the opposition already calls in a state of emergency.

“The only form I can recommend as a health minister from a medical point of view is a postal vote, because it minimizes contact between people,” Szumowski told reporters.

“The only date that would be safe for a big event as a presidential election is one time if there is a vaccine, and that’s a year and a half to two years.”

Szumowski said that from a medical point of view there are no better or worse dates for holding a postal vote.

As of Friday night Poland, a country of 38 million people, reported 8379 coronavirus cases and 332 deaths.

The presidential election is crucial for the waiting nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party to carry out its agenda while the president is entitled to veto laws. Incumbent Andrzej Duda is an ally of PiS.

Duda said Friday that he would not oppose the constitutional amendment to extend his term if that was the will of parliament.

“If the Polish parliament decides on such a solution … of course I will agree with such a solution, I will not dispute the will of parliament,” he said in a public response and response session on social media.

The constitutional amendment would require two thirds majority, and therefore opposition support would be needed. Opposition politicians said the election could be delayed without a constitutional amendment.

Tomasz Grodzki, the opposition leader’s spokesman that the opposition held the Senate as himself a surgeon, was critical of Szumowski’s advice.

“I am deeply disappointed by a professor of medicine, Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski has put a short-term interest in politics over the Hippocratic curse,” he wrote on Twitter.

On Friday, European Union lawmakers talked Poland into flouting “European values” by holding ahead of the elections. (Reporting by Alan Charlish and Alicja Ptak; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Angus MacSwan)