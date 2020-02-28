Director Roman Polanski is at the centre of a storm of protest just after his new film about the Dreyfus affair, ‘An Officer and a Spy’, topped the record of nominations for the Cesar awards. — AFP pic

PARIS, Feb 28 ― Controversial movie director Roman Polanski informed AFP yesterday he will not show up at the French Oscars mainly because he fears a “public lynching” by feminist activists.

The veteran is at the centre of a storm of protest just after his new film about the Dreyfus affair, An Officer and a Spy, topped the list of nominations for the Cesar awards, which will be presented in Paris on Friday evening.

France’s equality minister and feminists had been outraged at his 12 nominations, like for greatest movie, specified that Polanski is nevertheless desired in the United States for the statutory rape of a 13-12 months-previous female in 1977.

“We know how this evening will unfold presently,” Polanski explained in a assertion to AFP as posters appeared at the theatre that will host the ceremony condemning him as a rapist and sexual intercourse felony.

“Activists are previously threatening me with a general public lynching, with some stating they are likely to protest outside the house,” the 87-calendar year-old added.

“What location can there be in these types of deplorable situations for a movie about the defence of truth of the matter, the battle for justice, blind hate and anti-Semitism?”

Earlier this week, French star Adele Haenel, who very last yr accused the director of her first film of sexually harassing her when she was only 12, blasted the Cesars for honouring Polanski.

“Distinguishing Polanski is spitting in the confront of all victims,” she mentioned. “It signifies raping women of all ages isn’t really that lousy.”

The entire board of the French movie academy which awards the Cesars was forced to resign early this month soon after Polanski’s movie became the favourite to elevate the major prizes.

‘Sick minds’

Academy head Alain Terzian had justified its option by saying that the academy “should not just take ethical positions” about giving awards.

In spite of protests outside some cinemas, the movie ― about Alfred Dreyfus, a Jewish officer wrongly persecuted by the French army at the switch of the 20th century ― has been a French box office strike.

Even so, even just before it opened the publicity marketing campaign for the film was halted after French photographer Valentine Monnier claimed that she had also been raped by the director in 1975.

Monnier, an 18-yr-previous model and actress at the time, said Polanski tried using to give her a tablet as he beat her “into submission” at his Swiss chalet.

Polanski “absolutely denied” the allegations, pouring scorn on her tale.

The director instructed AFP that he had taken the selection not to go to the Cesars ceremony to defend his team and “my relatives, my spouse and my little ones, who have been subject to insults and affronts as component of a variety of collective accountability that will come from a different age”.

“The activists brandish the determine of 12 females who I am intended to have molested 50 percent a century back,” he additional.

“These fantasies of sick minds are addressed as established fact ― a lie recurring one,000 moments results in being a truth of the matter.”

No resolve

Polanski claimed that he would not submit himself to a demo by media so “that the irrational triumphs yet again”.

And he hit out at these who claimed that “our 12 nominations have been a existing from the academy administration… brushing aside the key vote of four,313 pros who alone determine the nominations as very well as the more than 1.5 million people today who have absent to see the film” in France.

The director induced uproar at the Venice film festival last yr ― the place his movie won two prizes ― by likening his hounding by the media to the anti-Semitic persecution Dreyfus suffered.

He afterwards blamed the disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein for his woes.

He reported Weinstein experienced tried using to manufacturer him a “child rapist” to quit him winning an Oscar in 2003 for The Pianist. ― AFP-Relaxnews