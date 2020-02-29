[polanski-wins-most-effective-director-at-cesars,-prompting-walkout-protest]



Feminist teams hold letters to kind a banner where by it reads ”French cinema, in which are you?”, as they go to a protest towards movie director Roman Polanski around the location for the Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

By Elizabeth Pineau and Richard Lough

PARIS (Reuters) – Roman Polanski forged a shadow in excess of France’s Cesar Awards on Friday even as he won finest directing for his film “An Officer and a Spy,” with numerous women of all ages in the audience walking out in protest at honoring a gentleman experiencing rape accusations.

The French-Polish director’s dozen nominations had divided feeling in France, a country wherever the #MeToo motion that inspired women globally to out effective adult men for sexual misconduct has struggled to attain traction.

Polanski, 86, whose film also picked up awards for best adaptation and most effective costume designer, stayed away from the function, saying he feared he would be lynched.

Controversy had swirled close to the inclusion in the awards software of Polanski, who fled the United States for France in the late 1970s just after admitting raping a 13-calendar year-old girl, and faces more recent allegations of sexual assault.

Polanski denies the most up-to-date accusations versus him.

During the ceremony, the major evening on the French cinema calendar, Polanski served as both lightning rod and punch line, with the ceremony’s host quipping about paedophilia.

“It is the final (party) of 1 period and the 1st of one more,” actress Sandrine Kiberlain explained.

Between individuals who left the location early was foremost actress Adele Haenel, who previous calendar year revealed she experienced been sexually abused as a baby by an additional director.

Haenel explained to the New York Times before the ceremony that France had “missed the boat” on #MeToo and criticized the Cesar Awards for recognizing Polanski.

“Distinguishing Polanski is spitting in the experience of all victims. It suggests raping ladies is not that bad,” she claimed.

Protesters outdoors clashed with law enforcement shortly in advance of the greatest names in French movie arrived at the Pleynel live performance corridor, but none created it onto the red carpet. Close by, other protesters peacefully waved placards reading through “Shame on an industry that protects rapists.”

Completely wrong Message IN #METOO Era

“An Officer and a Spy” chronicles the persecution of French Jewish army officer Alfred Dreyfus in the 1890s. It missing out on greatest movie to “Les Miserables”.

Polanski himself survived the Holocaust, although his mother died in a Nazi concentration camp. He shot to fame in the United States with his 1968 Hollywood movie “Rosemary’s Newborn.”

Polanski’s cast and manufacturing workforce boycotted the Cesars on Friday following Lifestyle Minister Franck Riester mentioned the results of a director accused of sexual violence would send out the improper signal in the #MeToo era.

French photographer Valentine Monnier final yr accused Polanski of raping her in 1975 when she was an 18-calendar year-aged design and actress. Polanski has denied the demand.

It is the second time in five months that recognition of Polanski, who was expelled very last calendar year from the Academy of Movement Photograph Arts and Sciences – which bestows the Oscars – has prompted disquiet.

Organisers of the Venice Movie Pageant drew criticism for together with Polanski’s perform in the program. It went on to just take the festival’s Silver Lion Grand Jury in September.

The French awards come in the very same week that Harvey Weinstein, the moment a single of Hollywood’s most influential producers, was convicted of sexual assault and rape by a New York court.

Various male actors tiptoed carefully all-around the issue of Polanski on Friday night.

“I hope that we will constantly be equipped to carry on participating in the activity of seduction with each individual other in cinema and in genuine existence. There, I created it, I offended no 1,” mentioned actor and director Mathieu Kassovitz.

Critics of the #MeToo movement in France say it is puritanical and fueled by a hated of guys.

Forward of the Cesars, former French movie star Brigitte Bardot rallied support for Polanski.

“We really should be grateful that Polanski is alive and conserving French cinema from mediocrity,” Bardot mentioned on Twitter. “I choose him by his talent, not his personal existence.”

(Reporting by Richard Lough and Elizabeth Pineau Enhancing by Leslie Adler)