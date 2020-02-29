Nash Hutmacher has encountered little resistance so far in his bid to make history this weekend at the South Dakota state wrestling meet.

A senior at Chamberlain Significant University, Hutmacher — extensively regarded as the Polar Bear — has needed a overall of 71 seconds to pin his a few opponents en route to Saturday night’s championship match in the Course A 285-pound division.

The meet is currently being held at the Denny Sanford Leading Heart in Sioux Falls.

Hutmacher, a defensive lineman in Nebraska’s class of 2020, will facial area Gus Miller of Brookings in the title match as the Polar Bear seems to be to develop into the to start with 4-time heavyweight champion in condition background. He’ll also attempt to extend his 72-match pin streak.

Miller was the Course A 220-pound champion very last year.

With a 41- history getting into Saturday’s finale, Hutmacher will probable finish as just the 3rd South Dakota wrestler to be ranked No. 1 in the nation, signing up for Randy Lewis (1977) and Lincoln Mcllravy (1992).