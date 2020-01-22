Police: 1 dead, at least 7 injured in Seattle shootout

January 22 (UPI) – Police are looking for several armed men after a dispute in front of a McDonald’s in downtown Seattle, in which at least one person was killed and several injured on Wednesday evening.

Seattle police chief Carmen Best said they are looking for “multiple” shooters who fled the scene near Pike Place Market in downtown Seattle, Washington after firing guns after an argument.

“This was not an accidental incident,” she told reporters during a press conference. “There were several involved, there was an argument in front of McDonald’s, people pulled out guns, shots were fired, people ran in different directions and, as you know, we had several injuries.”

One person was found dead at the scene and at least seven other people were treated in connection with the Harbourview Medical Center shootings, said Seattle Fire Department chief Harold Scoggins.

A woman in her fifties was in critical condition and was being operated on. A 9-year-old boy who was shot was in “very serious condition”. The other patients are stable.

The authorities said that at least two people injured in the gunfire came to the hospital alone and worked to confirm the total number of wounded.

When asked if any of the victims were involved in the shootout, Best said, “Anything is possible at this point.”

The shootout is the third in the region in less than two days after police shot a suspect hours after an anesthetic operation and a 55-year-old man died on Tuesday as a result of a shootout.

According to police, the suspect was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The shootout took place when the police tried to arrest a patrol car and the suspect drew a gun.

This shoot included @SeattlePD and @kingcosoPIO. The suspect was brought to the Harborview Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. No officers or alternates were injured during this encounter. The Force Investigation Team detectives respond. – Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 22, 2020

The 55-year-old man was found shot in a stairwell and taken to Harborview with life-threatening injuries, where he later died, the police said in a press release.

The police are still looking for a suspect.

The best thing the reporters told on Wednesday was that they had no information to link the shooting.