[police:-15-year-aged-accidentally-shoots,-kills-boy-though-taking-part-in-with-gun-in-mississippi]

BILOXI, Pass up. (WKRG) — A 15-calendar year-aged Mississippi boy playing with a gun he assumed was unloaded accidentally shot and killed his friend Saturday morning.

At 11: 52 a.m., Biloxi Police Officers responded to a home in the 200 block of Nixon St. in Biloxi for a report of a capturing. When officers arrived, a Hispanic boy beneath the age of 18 was uncovered unresponsive struggling from an clear gunshot. He was taken to a community clinic, exactly where he later on died as a end result of his injuries.

The investigation revealed the boy was hanging out with 15-12 months-outdated Bennie Hiep Lu of Biloxi. Whilst they have been hanging out, the two began participating in with a gun. Bennie allegedly experienced the gun and pulled the bring about believing it was unloaded.

Bennie has been placed underneath arrest and is currently being charged as an grownup with manslaughter. Justice Court docket Decide Nick Patano set his bond at $100,00. Just after remaining booked in, Bennie was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Any one who has details with regards to this incident or any other incident ought to make contact with the Biloxi Law enforcement Department’s Felony Investigation Division at 228-435-6112, the Biloxi Law enforcement Office at 228-392-0641, the Biloxi Prison Investigations Division at 228-435-6112, the Biloxi Legal Intelligence Unit at [email protected], or Mississippi Coastline Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898 or on the internet at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

