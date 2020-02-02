Police: 2 injured, suspects killed in London terrorist attacks

by: The Associated Press, GREGORY KATZ and DANICA KIRKA

Posted: Feb 2, 2020 / 10:53 AM EST / Updated: February 2, 2020 / 12:08 PM EST

Police officers visit the scene after an incident in Streatham, London, on Sunday February 2, 2020. According to the London police, a man was shot in a “terrorist incident” in which “several people” were stabbed (Isobel Frodsham / PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) – London police officers shot a suspect after stabbing at least two people on Sunday. The authorities are investigating this as a terrorist attack.

The attack in the Streatham area in south London, a busy residential area with no major UK attractions, such as areas hit by previous attacks.

“The circumstances are being checked. The incident was classified as terrorist, ”said the police.

Witnesses said they heard two shots shortly after 2 p.m. Several ambulances and helicopters were on the air on social media when helicopters responded to the incident.

The police warned people to stay out of the area.

Gulled Bulhan, a 19-year-old student from Streatham, told the British Press Association that he had witnessed the attack.

“I was just crossing the street when I saw that a man with a machete and silver canisters on his chest was being chased by a supposedly undercover police officer – as if in plain clothes,” he said. “The man was then shot. I think I heard three shots, but I don’t remember exactly.

Bulhan said he ran to a local library to seek security.

“I saw a load of ambulances and armed police officers from the library,” he said.

The Prime Minister has expressed concern about those injured in the terrorist attack in south-east London.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “Thank you to all emergency services who responded to the Streatham incident, which the police have now classified as terrorist.”

LAST STORIES: