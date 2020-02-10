Police: 3 people shot Walmart in eastern Arkansas

FORREST CITY, Arkansas (AP) – At least three people were killed on Monday morning at a Walmart in eastern Arkansas, police said.

The shooting was reported mid-morning in Forrest City, a dispatcher with the Forrest City Police Department told The Associated Press.

Forrest City police dispatcher Chastity Boyd told The Associated Press that three people were shot inside Walmart, but had no information on the extent of their injuries.

Boyd said she did not know if a suspect had been arrested.

“I’m scared,” said Kim Bery, an employee who answered the phone at an auto parts store across the street from Walmart.

Bery said she could see many police officers at Walmart and that the store employees appeared to have been evacuated to the parking lot.

Authorities are working to secure the place, police said. Forrest City is about 45 miles (70 kilometers) west of Memphis and about 85 miles (135 kilometers) east of Little Rock.

It is not the first time that a Walmart store has been the scene of a shoot. An gunman killed 22 people in a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on August 3.

The retailer was criticized for having insufficient security in the store that day.

A company spokesperson said in November that hiring officers on leave at El Paso was not a general policy. It’s unclear what security measures were in place at the Forrest City store on Monday.