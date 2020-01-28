Police: 6 defendants for 24 organized burglaries in the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA (WFLA) – Three law enforcement agencies announced the arrest of six suspects allegedly involved in over 20 organized burglaries in the Tampa Bay area.

Operation Trifecta was a collaboration between the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office and the Tampa Police Department to arrest six people who allegedly staged 24 break-ins across the city of Tampa, Hillsborough County and Pasco County.

The investigation found that Yuniel Gallardo, Yarisley Cuervo Reyes, Ernesto Hinojosa, Arleys Mustelier, Yasamani Rodriguez and Alain Rodriguez Roig were arrested.

According to Chad Chronister, sheriff of Hillsborough County, a trend of residential robbery started in Odessa, Keystone and Lutz between September and November 2019. The suspects are said to be disguised as construction workers during the day and, during the time of the residents, had broken into apartments through rear windows and sliding glass doors at work.

The suspects reportedly searched for expensive items that they could turn over online and sell at a profit. During the stroll, more than $ 1 million worth of items were stolen from the homes, officials said. Notable items that were stolen were luxury items such as Dali artwork and Jimi Hendrix memorabilia.

Courtesy of HCSOHCSO

Officials said the suspects were linked to seven robberies in Hillsborough County, 15 in Tampa City, and two in Pasco County.

Chronister said the relationship between the three law enforcement agencies has helped put an end to crime.

