Police: 9-year-old boy from Florida stabbed a 5-year-old sister and said: “Die, die”

OCALA, Fla. (WESH / WFLA) – The authorities confirmed on Monday evening that a 9-year-old was charged in Ocala with attempted murder of his 5-year-old sister.

It happened in the Berkeley Point Apartments on Northeast 7th Street.

WFOL reports that the children were playing in a room while their mother was checking the mail. When the mother came back, she saw the boy repeatedly stabbing his sister.

According to the report, the boy said “die, die” when he stabbed his sister.

According to investigators, the little girl has multiple stab wounds and was taken to a nearby hospital.

WESH 2 News was not provided with an update on their condition.

Her 9-year-old brother was found by officials in a nearby maintenance shed. He later told Detectives that he wanted to kill his sister and that “the thought came to his head two days earlier,” the arrest report said.

He allegedly took a knife from the kitchen, grabbed the girl by the neck and started stabbing her.

The boy was arrested and charged with attempted first degree murder.

Further information was not immediately available.

LAST STORIES: