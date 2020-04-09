Police Across Countries Breaking Coronavirus Meetings

exclusive

Snitching is part of the social cycle though – people are blowing whistles at violators, and now police everywhere are breaking down.

Police around the country told TMZ … they’ve been flooded with complaints about large gatherings where people have apparently ignored coronavirus safety precautions. How about flooding? An NYPD spokesperson said, “Police have visited thousands of locations in their patrols on social travel and have also responded to thousands of 311 calls.”

We were also told that from March 17 to April 8, they arrested 13 people and issued 61 tickets. Remember, Cuomo ni Gov.The green light is given a $ 1,000 fine for violations, so … it’s not cheap ticket.

We were told by the arrested people that he showed no respect for social isolation and refused to obey police orders. In spite of crowd in Central Park over the weekend … police said most NYers were following the rules, or would have been quicker if officials had reminded them to maintain the 6-foot width.

There are NO arrests or tickets to L.A. County as of the end of the weekend … but our law enforcement sources have told us the City Attorney is investigating 37 cases of alleged social transgression. So there will be talks to come.

L.A. police told us. seeking to avoid people with expensive tickets now because people are out of work and struggling during the pandemic. Like NY, the L.A. people told us. cops usually see people obeying orders when told to disperse.

Well, Chicago fell in the middle of L.A. and the Big Apple. CPD spokesperson Maggie Huynh say they made 3 arrests and issued 11 counts related to social travel last week – but also had to disperse meetings more than 1,500 times.

Sounds like Miami, at least, is recovering from Florida spring break madness because the Miami-Dade PD says they made an arrest, but not for social circulation. We were told it was a boater riding in a restricted area due to pandemic closures.

There is the same good news in New Orleans – a COVID-19 hot zone – where the NOPD says they’ve issued a “small” number of citations since March 20.

While people are at risk from the perspective of the spread of the virus, and for the most part, these scenes are limited in scope … even when law enforcement, they are very limited events.

So, keep it going to America, and to the scattered knuckleheads – the police are watching and so are your snitching neighbors.