[police-allegedly-come-across-forty-luggage-of-cocaine-in-bra]

A female has been charged with drug offences immediately after law enforcement allegedly observed A$10,000 of prescription drugs stuffed in her bra.

Police designed the discovery soon after stopping a automobile in Kings Cross in Sydney past evening.

At about nine.10pm yesterday, Surry Hills police stopped a Silver Mazda three travelling down Roslyn St in the inner city suburb.

Police searched the car, its driver and passenger. Officers allege they identified hard cash in the feminine passenger’s handbag, and also found she had 40 bags on cocaine stuffed within her bra.

They allege the cocaine weighed 26.51g, obtaining an approximated street price of much more than $9900.

The Liverpool female, 19, was arrested and taken to Kings Cross Law enforcement Station.

She was billed with source prohibited drug, offer in home proceeds of crime and have prohibited drug.

She was bailed to show up at the Downing Centre Local Court docket on March 19.