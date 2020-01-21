Police and overtime continue to increase in Chicago

Chicago taxpayers spent nearly $ 210 million on police and fire brigade last year – and another $ 33.7 million in lump sum payments to outgoing employees, mostly police officers, data show.

A retired officer walked out the door with $ 276,053 for saved compensatory time and another $ 9,236 for unused vacation days.

Records released to the Chicago Sun-Times in response to a Freedom of Information Act request show scores of other six-digit checks and hundreds of payments that exceed $ 20,000.

In the private sector, employees are regularly required to use comp time within a certain period of time. They are not allowed to collect and redeem the career time of a career when they leave.

City traders and members of AFSCME only receive money for overtime. Their most recent contracts do not allow comp time.

Chicago police officers are exceptions to that rule.

“If they earn this overtime, they have that option to choose pay or comp time,” Budget Director Susie Park told the Sun Times. “There is another provision in the contract that says we will not limit the accumulation of comp time.”

Park said the “best way” to control costs is to manage overtime before it is earned and converted to comp time … If we start there, that limits the amount of comp time they can take over and transfer. We’ll try to start at the front – before you even deserve it. ”

Five months ago, the Sun Times reported that the Chicago police spent $ 67.6 million in overtime during the first six months of 2019, despite a high 10-year workforce and high technical level ever.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she was “angry and frustrated” and planned to have the police stopped. Eddie Johnson is personally responsible for recording abuse that the Chicago taxpayers cannot “pay.”

Johnson disappeared and was fired in mid-October because he had ‘lied’ to the mayor about an embarrassing drinking and driving incident.

In the meantime, Lightfoot’s attempt to put the police and fire brigades in the hot seat over run-off overtime has not yet produced tangible results.

Up to and including November 30, the city spent $ 131.2 million on police overtime, corresponding to the total of 12 months for the previous year.

The overtime of the fire brigade was even worse. The department spent $ 78.7 million up to November 30, an increase of 16 percent over the total of 12 months the year before and a more than six-fold increase in the $ 12.8 million spent on overtime in 2011.

Fire department spokesman Larry Langford referred questions about the increase in overtime to the city budget and management office.

Budget spokesperson Kristen Cabanban said the peak was “primarily driven” by 456 vacancies in the uniformed ranks and by “minimum crew requirements” in the firefighters contract that “the number of members required for all devices at all times and the number specify existing companies that all need to be maintained. “

The minimum crew obligation led to the bitter strike of the fire brigade in 1980. It requires that every piece of fire equipment be staffed by at least five employees.

Last week Lightfoot attended a graduation ceremony from the Navy Pier for 110 new firefighters and 30 new paramedics.

“The department will continue to address general overtime, including by strategically focusing on the recruitment and promotion pipeline,” Cabanban said.

“As of 2019, the CFD has eliminated the use of mandatory overtime that was once relied upon to man the [five] new ambulances that have recently been commissioned.”

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said “major structural changes” have now been implemented to control overtime in the future.

Police personnel finally began to become unemployed in September. Every commander now receives an overtime budget to manage. Every two weeks, those overtime hours are “checked within the Compstat process,” he said.

“Essentially, you need to articulate operational needs to justify overtime,” Guglielmi said.

“Now you have electronic data monitoring … precise amounts of overtime. Overtime must be authorized in advance. You cannot wipe out later. This must be requested in advance and approved by supervision in accordance with the overtime budget. “

All of these systems – and the new Office Of Public Safety Administration that will help to work overtime – took time to implement and “eliminate the nods,” Park said.

“It’s frustrating that the numbers are high and stay that way. But the mayor has talked to her cabinet members. They know these numbers are unacceptable and we need to lower them,” Park said.