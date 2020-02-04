Police announce transfer of 12 executives to Malaysia

Sabah’s deputy police commissioner, Datuk Zaini Jass, is one of the twelve senior officers of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) involved in the reshuffle. – Picture of Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, February 4 – Sabah’s deputy police commissioner, Datuk Zaini Jass, is one of the twelve senior officers of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) involved in a reshuffle.

PDRM Corporate Communications chief Datuk Asmawati Ahmad said in a statement today that all transfers would take effect on March 4.

At the top of the list is Zaini, who holds the position of Sabah Police Commissioner as Acting Commissioner of Police (CP), with the Secretary of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Bukit Aman Police Inspector General (IGP). Secretariat, Datuk Mazlan Mazli.

Other transfers involved Bukit Aman, deputy director of logistics and technology 1, Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan, who will be the Penang police chief with the rank of incumbent CP.

The IGP Secretariat, SAC Datuk Goh Boon Keng, will take over the position of Deputy Perak Police Chief as Acting Deputy Police Commissioner (DCP).

The transfer policy also provided that Sepang District Chief of Police, AKP Abdul Aziz Ali, took over as vice president of the Ministry of Crime Prevention and Community Security (Strategic Planning), Johor.

Perak, Muallim District Chief of Police, Supt Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof, will replace Abdul Aziz as Sepang, Selangor, Chief of Police to the rank of deputy deputy police commissioner (AKP). – Bernama