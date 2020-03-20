Police appeal soon after female raped by stranger in Bromley

Detectives are pleasing for info right after a girl was reportedly raped by a stranger in Bromley.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police were identified as at 12.39am on Friday (March 20) to studies of a male restraining and assaulting a girl in Turpington Lane.

Officers rapidly attended and found a distressed girl, aged in her late teenagers, in Turpington Lane.

The victim instructed officers she had been dragged into the bushes by an not known man and raped.

The London Ambulance Service attended and took the target to a South London hospital. She gained a head injuries and two black eyes in the assault.

Use our helpful widget under to obtain out about crime premiums in your place:

The victim is being supported by specifically experienced officers.

Officers, which includes the Met’s puppy unit, with guidance from the National Law enforcement Air Company searched the location but there was no trace of the suspect.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 5ft 8ins tall, of muscular establish, aged no more mature than 30. He was carrying a grey jumper.

‘An totally horrific attack’

Detective Sergeant James Ivens from the South Area’s Safeguarding workforce reported: “This was an certainly horrific attack on a youthful lady and we are executing all we can to support the target and discover who is dependable.

“On the other hand, we also will need the public’s assist. If you witnessed anything at all in the Turpington Road area, no matter how insignificant you think it could be, you should make contact with my group as a matter of urgency.

“Understandably, this incident is likely to induce concern in the area group – but please be assured that crimes of this nature are particularly rare in Bromley.

“However, I’d urge girls who are walking by yourself to stay vigilant and to report everything suspicious to police – constantly phone 999 in an emergency.”

Any one with information and facts is questioned to contact law enforcement on 101 quoting CAD 181/20MAR. Alternatively, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on line here.