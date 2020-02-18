[Police appear for suspects soon after fireworks were thrown into the entrance back garden of their dwelling in Brooklawn – Up Information Information Philly]

BROOKLAWN, N.J. (Up Information Details) – The Brooklawn, New Jersey authorities are on the lookout for the men and women liable for throwing fireworks on the lawn of a dwelling and leading to a modest fire. The incident occurred on February 15.

Fireworks set fire to a bush.

Investigators say two cars involved in the incident had been captured in surveillance photographs.

If you have any facts about the incident or know the entrepreneurs of the cars, connect with the police at (856) 456-0750.