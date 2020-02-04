Police Appoint Kilburn Man Charged With attempted Murder After Queen’s Park Shootout

A man has been charged with attempted murder following a brutal attack in which a victim was shot in the head in West Kilburn.

The 46-year-old man was shot dead inside a house on Bravington Road in Queen’s Park at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday January 29.

He was rushed to a central London hospital and in the last update he was in critical but stable condition.

Romello Briggs-Leon, 25, of Second Avenue, in West Kilburn, was arrested on Monday February 3 and charged with attempted murder in the early hours of Tuesday February 4.

He appeared in Westminster Court on the same day and was returned to Old Bailey on March 3.

A 53-year-old man was arrested on Friday, February 31, on suspicion of attempted murder. He was released on bail to return in late February.

Detective Inspector Richard Russell previously said: “Communities have a vital role to play in the fight against violent crime and we urge anyone with information to tell us what they have seen.

A section 60 order – giving the police additional powers to stop and search – was in place after the shooting until 4 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, covering parts of Westminster, Brent and Kensington and Chelsea.

