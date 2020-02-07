Police appoints second man charged with attempted murder in Queens Park shootout

A second man was charged with attempted murder following a gunshot wound to the head in West Kilburn.

Errol James, 51, of Bruckner Street, was arrested on Wednesday, February 5, and charged later that day with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with the intent to endanger life.

The 46-year-old man was shot dead inside a house on Bravington Road in Queen’s Park at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday January 29.

He was rushed to a central London hospital and in the last update he was in critical but stable condition.

James appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 6, where he was remanded in to appear at Old Bailey on March 3.

Detective Inspector Richard Russell previously said, “Communities have a vital role to play in the fight against violent crime and we urge everyone with information to tell us what they have seen.”

A section 60 order – giving the police additional powers to stop and search – was in place after the shooting until 4 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, covering parts of Westminster, Brent and Kensington and Chelsea.

