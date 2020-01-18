Police are closing the We Leak Info website, which has 12 billion passwords for sale

A 22-year-old man from Arnhem was arrested on Wednesday for suspecting he had around 12 billion usernames and passwords and has made them available for sale on the We Leak Info website, police said on Friday.

The arrest was carried out by the Oost-Nederland cyber crime team in close cooperation with the British National Crime Agency, which gave the Dutch police a clue. The FBI and the German police were also involved in the investigation.

When searching two homes in Arnhem, including that of the suspect, professional equipment was found that allowed him to offer access to the data through the website for money. The site has since been taken off the web by the FBI.

The man is believed to have played a “support role” in the program, using information gathered from previous data releases. The investigation started last summer and it is known that the credentials offered for sale were used in cyberattacks in the UK, Germany and the United States.

The international police investigation, in which a 22-year-old man from Northern Ireland was arrested, is ongoing and no specific information is being released for the time being, the Dutch police said.

People who used the We leak info website could use the 12 billion pieces of information for 24 hours for a fee of $ 2. The website also offered subscriptions for a week or a month.

According to the British NCA, the two men had earned up to 234,000 euros on the construction site.

‘The data behind the website is a collaboration of more than 10,000 data breaches. Criminals rely on the fact that people duplicate passwords on multiple websites, and data breaches like this give fraudsters the opportunity to exploit it, ”said an NCA statement.

