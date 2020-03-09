Police are investigating the case of a girl abducted by Sheikh Dubai

(AFP) – British police said Saturday they were investigating an investigation into the disappearance of a Dubai governor’s daughter after a court found she had been abducted by her father.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, who is Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, orchestrated the return of force to Britain’s Sheikha Shamsa in 2000, the High Court ruled earlier this week.

The finding was part of a cursed trial that also revealed that the Sheikh had taken Shamsa Latifa’s 35-year-old sister twice and returned her to Dubai.

Police in the English city of Cambridge were investigating the disappearance of Shamsa two decades ago, when he was 19, but there was not enough evidence to take any further action.

A review in 2017 came to a similar conclusion, but the force is now undergoing a later review following a court ruling.

A spokeswoman for Cambridgeshire police said the level of criminal trial is significantly different from that of a family court.

“However, in light of the recent release of the ruling, some aspects of the case will be under review,” he said.

The ruling was ruled as part of a court dispute between the sheikh and his more recent ex-wife, Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, seeking protection for their two school-aged children.

He found that the sheikh had subjected Princess Haya, a half-sister of King Abdullah II of Jordan, to a “campaign of fear and intimidation”, forcing her to flee to London.

Gulf states refuse to take a single Syrian refugee http://t.co/nw1k496Jhi pic.twitter.com/awZI3IwQrH

– Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 5, 2015

Exterior office function

Questions have been raised about whether the Foreign Office intervened to stop a police inquiry into Shamsa’s disappearance due to Britain’s close ties with Dubai.

Detective charged David Beck, now retired, was quoted in British media Saturday as saying he was told the case was being protected by “major sensitivities”.

At a hearing at the case in November, the details of which were made public this week, Princess Haya’s lawyer, Charles Geekie, said that British Foreign Minister Robin Cook stated “an interest in direct ”by the probe.

The court ruling confirmed that Beck had been denied permission by the state’s prosecution service to visit Dubai to interview potential witnesses.

He also said that the Foreign Office has information regarding this request, which he declined to publish, citing concerns about the damage to United Kingdom-United Arab Emirates relations.

“But it is impossible to find out the likelihood that the permit would be rejected for Mr Beck to visit Dubai because of the FCO’s direct intervention,” the trial said.

Tony Blair praises Sharia UAE as a national model, voters against “uneducated” Brexit https://t.co/pudttfpSnM pic.twitter.com/8Opw0AqwLV

– Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 22, 2016

State-sanctioned abduction

Human rights groups have called for the release of Shamsa and Latifa, which the court has effectively found imprisoned in Dubai since its attempts to flee.

“Abducting family members abroad and continuing to confine them abroad demonstrates the extent to which the rulers of the United Arab Emirates behave as though they are being counted on their actions and above the law,” said Rothna Begum, a researcher at senior rights of Human Rights Watch.

“The UAE authorities should immediately release Sheikha Shamsa and Sheikha Latifa, who allow them to leave the United Arab Emirates if they wish, to investigate their abduction and allegations of torture and to bring those responsible.”

Lynn Maalouf, Amnesty International’s director of research for the Middle East, added: “During the hearing, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid emphasized that this was a” private family matter “.

“But state-sanctioned inhumane and inhuman treatment is not a family matter. It is a grave violation of human rights and an issue of international concern.

“Federal law in the United Arab Emirates leaves women unprotected and undermined, which too often leaves them vulnerable to abuse of male family members.”

British woman “Gang Raped” in Dubai in prison for extra-marital sex https://t.co/z1SYaAPiFs pic.twitter.com/zQayEQ2PBx

– Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 16, 2016

Follow Breitbart London on Facebook: Breitbart London