Police are looking for 16-year-old charges of shooting in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA. – Police say they are on the lookout for a 16-year-old boy accused of shooting an occupied vehicle in Harrisburg.

Tywaun Bender, 16, fired several shots at an occupied vehicle on December 30, 2019, according to police.

Harrisburg police were dispatched to the North 6th and Forrest Streets area to fire shots that were fired at around 1:00 p.m.

The police say that although Bender is a teenager, he is charged with multiple crimes as an adult.

The charges include attempted murder and serious bodily harm.

Anyone with information about Bender’s whereabouts is asked to call the Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900. Individuals can also submit a tip on the CRIMEWATCH website. A Crime Stoppers reward can be used for tips submitted.

