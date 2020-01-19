Police are looking for four suspects to steal jewelry worth $ 10,000, Columbia Borough

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA. – The police are looking for four people suspected of jewelry theft at a Columbia Borough store.

On January 14, the Columbia Borough Police was relocated to the Burning Bridge antiques store on Walnut Street, 300 blocks, for theft of jewelry.

According to government officials, at least four suspects were involved in stealing approximately $ 10,000 worth of jewelry from a glass display case and fleeing the store before they were discovered by employees.

While reviewing surveillance videos, the police found that one of the suspects, a bearded white man with a plaid shirt and blue jeans, broke the lock on the display case while the other suspects lined up at various points throughout the store to act as a lookout ,

The four suspects left in two vehicles; a Toyota Sienna and a Chrysler Pacifica.

Anyone with information about this crime is requested to contact the Columbia Borough Police Dept. at (717) 684-7735. to turn. You can also contact Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913 or send a tip to Crime Stoppers on your phone. Send an SMS to LANCS and your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to provide their name.