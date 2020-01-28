Police are looking for Gasparilla suspects

WFLA photo.

Police from TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) -Tampa are looking for a suspect who was involved in a suspected attack during a Saturday gas parilla event.

Police said the victim was allegedly assaulted when the pirate invasion was observed on a curb near the intersection of Bayshore Boulevard and South at around 4:30 p.m.

The victim told the police that a man in his 20s who appeared to be intoxicated had molested his friends and asked him to leave them alone. The man then “pushed the victim’s head towards the ground and repeatedly punched him in the back of the head with a closed fist,” the police said.

The victim described the suspect as a 6 foot 3 inch white man in his 20s who weighed about 180 pounds. The man had a beard and was wearing a red and white striped shirt with black shorts.

The police ask everyone with information about the case to call detectives.

LAST STORIES: