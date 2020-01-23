Police are looking for missing, vulnerable 14-year-old Florida girl

WINTER PARK, Florida (WFLA) – The Winter Park police are currently asking for community help in the search for a missing and vulnerable youth.

Police say 14-year-old Destynee Ah’Laya Joshua has been missing since Monday, 7:00 AM. There is concern about Joshua’s safety as she is currently without her medication.

She was last seen in black Adidas pants and a red tank top. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. Police say Joshua usually wears hair pulled back in a ponytail.

For information on Joshua’s whereabouts, please call 911 or the Winter Police at 407-644-1313.

