police:-‘armed-and-dangerous’-tampa-man-wanted-for-armed-robbery

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is searching for an ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect who previously served 14-plus years in state prison for attempted murder.
Police said Rashad Thulani Hill, 45, robbed the Noor Meat Market at gunpoint Sunday night.
The meat market is located at 5606 40th St. North.
Hill is said to be between 5-feet 6-inches and 5-feet 8-inches tall and weight around 170-180 pounds. His last known address is 4303 E. Idlewild Avenue in Tampa.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about Hill’s whereabouts to contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
Death investigation underway on 43rd Street in Tampa
Police Investigating after finding woman’s body at Picnic Island Park
Metropolitan Ministries using Black History to teach and inspire children
Deadly crash snarls traffic on I-75
Monday Midday Weather Update
Uber debuts new phone service in Florida
‘Something’s not right’: Residents shocked to hear about body found at Tampa Bay park
Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton
Interview – Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton
Ryan Yarbrough on his first spring training appearance
one Rays fan has high expectations for the upcoming season
Trending Stories