Police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ Tampa man wanted for armed robbery

By
Nellie McDonald
-
police:-‘armed-and-dangerous’-tampa-man-wanted-for-armed-robbery

Courtesy: Tampa PD

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is searching for an ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect who previously served 14-plus years in state prison for attempted murder.

Police said Rashad Thulani Hill, 45, robbed the Noor Meat Market at gunpoint Sunday night.

The meat market is located at 5606 40th St. North.

Hill is said to be between 5-feet 6-inches and 5-feet 8-inches tall and weight around 170-180 pounds. His last known address is 4303 E. Idlewild Avenue in Tampa.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about Hill’s whereabouts to contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

Death investigation underway on 43rd Street in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled

Police Investigating after finding woman’s body at Picnic Island Park

Thumbnail for the video titled

Metropolitan Ministries using Black History to teach and inspire children

Thumbnail for the video titled

Deadly crash snarls traffic on I-75

Thumbnail for the video titled

Monday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled

Uber debuts new phone service in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled

‘Something’s not right’: Residents shocked to hear about body found at Tampa Bay park

Thumbnail for the video titled

Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled

Interview – Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled

Ryan Yarbrough on his first spring training appearance

Thumbnail for the video titled

one Rays fan has high expectations for the upcoming season

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss