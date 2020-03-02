[police-armed-forces-collaboration-to-fight-drug-abuse-amid-staff]

IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador and Chief of Defence Drive Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang discuss to reporters exterior Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur February 28, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — The Bukit Aman Narcotic Criminal offense Investigation Department (NCID) will cooperate with the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) to carry out spot checks on their respective personnel suspected of remaining concerned in drug abuse.

Inspector-Typical of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador explained any personnel suspected of staying involved in the menace will be monitored, which includes behavioral supervision to make sure they are drug-free.

“It is the responsibility of equally the organizations to safeguard countrywide safety, and every single person must be absolutely free of damaging factors which are prescription drugs.

“In PDRM, around 300 staff are associated in drug abuse and our mission is to make sure all of them are drug-free in get to preserve discipline,” he explained to reporters soon after getting a courtesy get in touch with from Chief of Defence Power Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang in Bukit Aman right here now.

The take a look at is a regular follow to bolster ties in between the two nationwide safety companies as nicely as to explore their respective roles in carrying out their duties.

In the meantime, Affendi said even while the involvement of ATM personnel in drug abuse situations was small, efforts to curb this was a precedence for the forces as it entails nationwide security.

“Efforts to eradicate members’ involvement in drug abuse are currently being carried out all the time, for example by conducting urine screening assessments and arrests.

“Although significant penalties are imposed on everyone involved in drug abuse, this cannot be stopped 100 for each cent. There is normally some individual who needs to consider right after becoming affected by the natural environment they get concerned in,’ Affendi reported.

In a different development, Affendi claimed the police and ATM have agreed to set up a unique committee to review the use of camouflage uniforms and badges in order to avoid confusion.

“We never want these types of uniforms to be unique to the police or ATM but there is a need to have an understanding of that the uniforms worn by staff and officers wants to be extra unique,” he stated.

Affendi reported the committee will evaluate the issue and arrive up with tips. — Bernama