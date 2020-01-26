Police arrest Chinese parents who fled Johor Hospital to a suspected child in Malaysia

A Malaysian quarantine officer is waiting for passengers at the international arrival terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang on January 21, 2020. – Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, January 26 – An infant’s parents, who refused to be quarantined after their child had symptoms of coronavirus (2019-nCoV) symptoms, were arrested by Johor police last night.

The family, who are Chinese nationals, was detained at the Senai International Airport in Johor.

Johor’s police chief, Comm Datuk Mohd Kamaruddin Md Din, confirmed the arrest and said the family was taken to the hospital for quarantine.

“They were taken to hospital for quarantine and further investigation and treatment,” he told The Star newspaper.

The child’s parents reportedly refused to quarantine their child, despite instructions from the hospital.

After their rejection, a police report was submitted by a doctor at Sultanah Aminah Hospital, in which the patient was referred to the hospital from another private hospital after the child had flu-like symptoms.

The parents were believed to have refused to be quarantined because they planned to fly to China the next day.

Dr. Johan State Health Director Aman Rabu said they are investigating the case.