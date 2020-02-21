[police-arrest-four-theft-suspects-immediately-after-chase-from-burbank-to-castaic]

NEWHALL, Calif. (KABC) — Law enforcement took 4 burglary suspects into custody following a higher-velocity chase from Burbank into the Castaic spot Thursday night time.

The chase started all-around seven: 30 p.m. when Burbank officers had been following suspects who had been believed to have committed a theft in Burbank, getting things which includes probably jewelry and clothing.

The suspects refused to pull over and fled initial on surface area streets before leaping onto the 134 Freeway and then onto the five. They initially headed southbound and then exited and switched to the northbound facet.

They have been noticed throwing objects out the window as they drove at large speeds, switching lanes and driving on the shoulder to evade seize.

It was believed there had been about four suspects in the black Ford Fusion

The CHP took above the chase and at least a fifty percent-dozen CHP models were being guiding the suspects as they fled at large speeds, at periods achieving 100 mph, into the Newhall go and then towards the Grapevine.

They ended up taken into custody about an hour after the chase commenced.

Acquiring: This story will be up to date as a lot more details grow to be out there.