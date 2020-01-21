Police arrest minors 16 and 14 for first Fresno homicide in 2020

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Fresno police arrested two miners in the city’s first homicide of the year.

Detectives arrested a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy for the murder of 18-year-old Dezon Cheatham and the murder of 17-year-old Christyan Roberts, who was shot on January 8.

Cheatham and Roberts were shot dead at the intersection of Tyler Avenue and 5th Street in central Fresno on January 8.

Investigators have not disclosed the reason for the shooting. Police said Cheatham had no known gang ties and had just joined the U.S. military.

The two suspects were assigned to the Juvenile Justice Center for murder, assault with a lethal weapon, and other criminal charges.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

