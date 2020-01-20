Police Arrest Organizer of Hong Kong Protest After Violent Rally | world

Protesters against the government attend a rally to call for democratic reforms in Hong Kong on January 19, 2020. – Reuters pic

HONG KONG, January 20 – A prominent Hong Kong democracy activist was arrested by police after a protest in which he had used tear gas burner officials in the financial district the day before to disperse the crowd.

Ventus Lau was arrested last night for “obstructing the police administration” and violating the conditions set when permission to protest was given, the team in Hong Kong told the Civil Assembly in a statement.

The organizers initially applied for permission – known as a letter without objection – to march, but the police only agreed to a static rally in a park in the central district.

But when the crowd swelled and overflowed onto the surrounding streets, some demonstrators temporarily barricaded the streets with umbrellas, traffic cones and other street furniture and dug bricks from the sidewalk.

The police then ordered the protest to be stopped and the crowd began to disperse.

“It was primarily violent actions by the rioters that disrupted the gathering,” chief superintendent Ng Lok-chun told reporters.

“The organizer violated the agreements in the letter without contradiction and did not help to maintain order at the public meeting. That’s why we arrested Mr. Lau. “

According to police, two community liaison officers were attacked with wooden sticks and head injuries. They also said that some demonstrators threw water bottles at officials who were doing a “stop and search” operation.

In a statement late yesterday, the government said it “strongly condemned the attack on police officers.”

The “General Siege Against Communism” demonstration was the latest in a relentless series of protests against the government since June when the Hong Kong people took to the streets to express their anger over an extradition law that has now been withdrawn.

According to the organizers, 150,000 people took part in the demonstration, while the police estimated 11,680 people. – Reuters