Police arrest PFI member for spreading “false propaganda” during protest against CAA – News from India

Delhi Police have arrested a member of the People’s Front of India (PFI) in connection with protests against the Nationality Act (Amendment) or CAA in the national capital, ANI news agency reported. “A special cell has arrested Mohd Dan for spreading false propaganda during protests against the CAA,” Delhi police said in a statement, quoted by ANI.

The Danish is a resident of Trilokpuri area in East Delhi, officials said.

Delhi has been sung by protests by various groups against the CAA, days after it was passed by parliament last December.

Among the most violent protests was the one held by Jamia Millia Islamia students on December 15, 2019. A peaceful march turned violent after which protesters destroyed vehicles and set fire to several of them.

A law enforcement official (ED) said last month that the PFI, which is under scanner for alleged anti-national activities and inciting violence during protests against the CAA in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, is based in Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, where there have been protests against the CAA for three months now.

The official, who did not want to be named, also revealed that Delhi PFI President Mohammad Parwez Ahmed had been in regular contact with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh and several Congress leaders, including Udit Raj.

The ED officer mentioned above also revealed that about 73 crowns were deposited in 73 bank accounts linked to PFI and its associates in 17 different banks and most of the contributions were made in cash.

The official said that two thirds of all deposits are kept in cash at PFI headquarters at G-78, Shaheen Bagh, Delhi. Local officials raise money from their areas across the country and travel to Delhi to deposit it at the headquarters of the organization, the official said.

Several PFI members have been arrested or booked for violence during protests against the CAA, more than a hundred such arrests have been made in Uttar Pradesh alone. Two arrests were made in Assam and Tamil Nadu while several cases against the organization’s activists were registered in Kerala and Rajasthan.

December 4, 2019 The Interior Ministry requested information from all states on cases registered against PFI activists from November 2016 to November 2019 for anti-national activities.

