Police arrest two West Ham fans for alleged homophobic sports gestures

David Moyes, manager of West Ham United, shakes hands with Aaron Cresswell after the match with Brighton & Hove Albion at London Stadium on February 1, 2020. – Reuters picture

LONDON, June 10 / PRNewswire / – Two West Ham United fans were arrested for suspecting having made homophobic gestures in the Premier League 3-3 tie against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday at the Olympic Stadium.

The two men were released and a third West Ham fan was arrested on suspicion of joint attack in a separate incident during the game.

“The police made three arrests for the West Ham United-Brighton soccer game at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday, February 1st,” the Metropolitan Police said.

“Two male West Ham fans were arrested on suspicion of homophobic gestures. A man (also a West Ham fan) was arrested on suspicion of a joint attack.

“They were taken to police stations in East London, where they were later released after an investigation. Inquiries continue. “

West Ham said fans would be banned for life if found guilty of discriminatory behavior.

“West Ham United is disgusted with suspected homophobic incidents in the game against Brighton & Hove Albion,” said the club.

“It’s up to the police now, but anyone who is guilty of discriminatory behavior will be excluded from life at London Stadium and from traveling with the club for life.” – Reuters