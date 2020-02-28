police:-bartow-middle-school-student-attacked,-search-for-suspects-underway

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – The Bartow Police Department is currently investigating a suspicious incident after a Bartow Middle School student was attacked by two men on his way home from school.

According to Bartow Police Department, the student told detectives he was dismissed early from school and on the way home he was approached by two men at the intersection of Clower Street and Woodlawn Avenue in an older model single cab black truck when he was attacked

Police say they are looking for a black truck that had a black or gray barrel of some sort in the back of the truck and the paint on the truck was faded.

Officers are monitoring the area for the release of the rest of the middle school students.

The investigation is ongoing anyone with information is aksed to call the Bartow Police Department at 863-534-5034 if you have any information relating to this incident.