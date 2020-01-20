Police: boy, 15, with autism who was killed in a fire

FLORISSANT, Missouri (KMOV / CNN / WFLA) – A Missouri teen with autism died only a day after a man reportedly set fire to his home.

Dustin Baggett (15) from Florissant passed away on Saturday.

“It just feels wrong. It feels like it doesn’t feel real, “said Nicole Graham, Baggett’s classmate.

Firefighters pulled the boy out of the house after catching fire on Friday morning.

The police accused a man who lived at home of intentionally lighting the fire.

Bobby Copass is said to have started the fire in the basement. He is charged with first degree arson.

“I was honestly not surprised. The neighbors were concerned about how these children were treated in this house,” said Christina Benjamin, the victim’s friend. The neighbors have called for help over the years, like the children in this house House were treated. “

After Bagget’s death, the police had announced he would increase Copass’ charges.

A GoFundMe page was created to cover Baggett’s funeral expenses.

