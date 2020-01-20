Police call after unexplained death of 33-year-old man in Feltham

The Metropolitan Police Service is calling for information after the unexplained death of a man in Feltham.

Emergency services were alerted on Christmas Eve after a man was found numb on Sandy Lane.

Officers on patrol were reported by a member of the public concerned about the fall of a man on the street at 5:32 p.m. on December 24, 2019.

The 33-year-old man was injured in the head and taken to a London hospital by ambulance.

Officers established a roadside crime scene and at an address on Sandy Lane. The two have since been closed.

The man died later on December 29, his relatives are aware.

At this point, his death is considered unexplained and the officers await the results of a post mortem examination.

CID detectives in the western area call anyone with information about this incident, who may have seen the man before the police was present or witnessed something suspicious in the area, to call 101 citing reference 4989 / 24DEC19.

If you have any information but do not wish to speak to the police, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They do not ask for your name and cannot trace your call or IP address.

.